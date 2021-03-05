FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FMX)

IS FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FMX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fomento Económico Mexicano stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano or view top-rated stocks.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER (NYSE:EXK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Endeavour Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENDEAVOUR SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXK)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Endeavour Silver in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Endeavour Silver stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Endeavour Silver or view top-rated stocks.

TRANSMEDICS GROUP (NASDAQ:TMDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year. TransMedics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSMEDICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMDX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransMedics Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransMedics Group stock.

View analyst ratings for TransMedics Group or view top-rated stocks.

TRANSALTA (NYSE:TAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta last announced its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.62. TransAlta has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. TransAlta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSALTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAC)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransAlta in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransAlta stock.

View analyst ratings for TransAlta or view top-rated stocks.