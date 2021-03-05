VIELA BIO (NASDAQ:VIE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIE)

Viela Bio last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Viela Bio has generated ($7.02) earnings per share over the last year. Viela Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIELA BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viela Bio in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Viela Bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VIE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SEA (NYSE:SE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SE)

SEA last announced its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.33. The company earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Its revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SEA has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year. SEA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SE)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SEA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SEA stock.

SMART SAND (NASDAQ:SND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. Smart Sand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMART SAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SND)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Smart Sand in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Smart Sand stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TAST)

IS CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TAST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Carrols Restaurant Group stock.

