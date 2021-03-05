KODIAK SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Kodiak Sciences has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Kodiak Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KODIAK SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KOD)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kodiak Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kodiak Sciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KOD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:XENE)

IS XENON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XENE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock.

LUMBER LIQUIDATORS (NYSE:LL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Its revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumber Liquidators has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Lumber Liquidators has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMBER LIQUIDATORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LL)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lumber Liquidators in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lumber Liquidators stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GEOPARK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GPRK)

IS GEOPARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPRK)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GeoPark in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GeoPark stock.

