HILTON GRAND VACATIONS (NYSE:HGV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Grand Vacations has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.8. Hilton Grand Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILTON GRAND VACATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HGV)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hilton Grand Vacations stock.

HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HBP)

MDC PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MDCA)

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES (NASDAQ:GWRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources last posted its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.6. Global Water Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GWRS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Water Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Water Resources stock.

