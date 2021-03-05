FIBROGEN (NASDAQ:FGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. The firm earned $65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Its revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. FibroGen has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. FibroGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIBROGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGEN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FibroGen in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FibroGen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FGEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLYCOMIMETICS (NASDAQ:GLYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). GlycoMimetics has generated ($1.34) earnings per share over the last year. GlycoMimetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLYCOMIMETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLYC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GlycoMimetics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GlycoMimetics stock.

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS (NASDAQ:CLMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners last announced its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLMT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

