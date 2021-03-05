PERRIGO (NYSE:PRGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year. Perrigo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERRIGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRGO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perrigo in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Perrigo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES (NYSE:APTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $4.59. Preferred Apartment Communities has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Preferred Apartment Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APTS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Preferred Apartment Communities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STERLING CONSTRUCTION (NASDAQ:STRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Sterling Construction has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Sterling Construction has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STERLING CONSTRUCTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STRL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sterling Construction in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sterling Construction stock.

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT (NYSE:GMRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT last released its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Global Medical REIT has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Global Medical REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GMRE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Medical REIT in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Medical REIT stock.

