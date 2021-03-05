Earnings results for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.47%. The high price target for FENC is $18.00 and the low price target for FENC is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Fennec Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

In the past three months, Fennec Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.08% of the stock of Fennec Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 53.58% of the stock of Fennec Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC



Earnings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals is -9.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 12.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

