Earnings results for HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

Dividend Strength: HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. HMG/Courtland Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

In the past three months, HMG/Courtland Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.00% of the stock of HMG/Courtland Properties is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.86% of the stock of HMG/Courtland Properties is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG



HMG/Courtland Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here