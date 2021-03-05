Earnings results for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Hurco Companies last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 8th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.0. Hurco Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Hurco Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hurco Companies has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

In the past three months, Hurco Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,582.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Hurco Companies is held by insiders. 79.85% of the stock of Hurco Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Hurco Companies is 136.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Hurco Companies is 136.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.13. Hurco Companies has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

