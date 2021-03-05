Earnings results for inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTest Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for inTEST in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for inTEST.

Dividend Strength: inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST does not currently pay a dividend. inTEST does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

In the past three months, inTEST insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of inTEST is held by insiders. 42.26% of the stock of inTEST is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT



The P/E ratio of inTEST is 439.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of inTEST is 439.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.75. inTEST has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. inTEST has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

