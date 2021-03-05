NOVAVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax last posted its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax has generated ($5.80) earnings per share over the last year. Novavax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVAVAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVAX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novavax in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Novavax stock.

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:OSUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company earned $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. OraSure Technologies has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. OraSure Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSUR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OraSure Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OraSure Technologies stock.

RENALYTIX AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI last released its quarterly earnings results on November 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Renalytix AI has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year.

IS RENALYTIX AI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNLX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Renalytix AI in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Renalytix AI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNLX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:GCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies last released its earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company earned $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GCP Applied Technologies has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. GCP Applied Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GCP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GCP Applied Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GCP Applied Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GCP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

