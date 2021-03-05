ALLAKOS (NASDAQ:ALLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Allakos has generated ($1.89) earnings per share over the last year. Allakos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLAKOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allakos in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allakos stock.

BOINGO WIRELESS (NASDAQ:WIFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Boingo Wireless has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Boingo Wireless has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOINGO WIRELESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIFI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boingo Wireless in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boingo Wireless stock.

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RIGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RIGL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock.

MYR GROUP (NASDAQ:MYRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group last announced its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. MYR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYRG)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MYR Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MYR Group stock.

