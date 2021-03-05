SWITCH (NYSE:SWCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business earned $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Its revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Switch has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.5. Switch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SWITCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWCH)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Switch in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Switch stock.

NCS MULTISTAGE (NASDAQ:NCSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.95. NCS Multistage has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. NCS Multistage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NCS MULTISTAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCSM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NCS Multistage in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NCS Multistage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NCSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

L.B. FOSTER (NASDAQ:FSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8. L.B. Foster has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS L.B. FOSTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for L.B. Foster in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” L.B. Foster stock.

KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:KLDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences last announced its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Kaleido Biosciences has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year. Kaleido Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KLDO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kaleido Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kaleido Biosciences stock.

