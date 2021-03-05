SCIENTIFIC GAMES (NASDAQ:SGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $762 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Scientific Games has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. Scientific Games has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIENTIFIC GAMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGMS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scientific Games in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Scientific Games stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SGMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Scientific Games or view top-rated stocks.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. MBIA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MBIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MBIA? (NYSE:MBI)

Wall Street analysts have given MBIA a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but MBIA wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

TECNOGLASS (NASDAQ:TGLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Tecnoglass has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECNOGLASS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TGLS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tecnoglass in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tecnoglass stock.

View analyst ratings for Tecnoglass or view top-rated stocks.

W&T OFFSHORE (NYSE:WTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore last announced its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. W&T Offshore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS W&T OFFSHORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W&T Offshore in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” W&T Offshore stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for W&T Offshore or view top-rated stocks.