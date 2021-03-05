ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ZM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Video Communications has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.9. Zoom Video Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZM)

26 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zoom Video Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Zoom Video Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MORPHIC (NASDAQ:MORF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Morphic has generated ($2.69) earnings per share over the last year. Morphic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MORPHIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MORF)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Morphic in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Morphic stock.

NV5 GLOBAL (NASDAQ:NVEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.9. NV5 Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NV5 GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVEE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NV5 Global in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NV5 Global stock.

PATTERSON COMPANIES (NASDAQ:PDCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies last posted its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year. Patterson Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PATTERSON COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDCO)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Patterson Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Patterson Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PDCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

