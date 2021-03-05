ARVINAS (NASDAQ:ARVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. Arvinas has generated ($2.13) earnings per share over the last year. Arvinas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARVINAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARVN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arvinas in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arvinas stock.

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BANX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. StoneCastle Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.4. StoneCastle Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONECASTLE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BANX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneCastle Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” StoneCastle Financial stock.

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE (NASDAQ:HRZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Horizon Technology Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRZN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Technology Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Horizon Technology Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HRZN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

