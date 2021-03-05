SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SRPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sarepta Therapeutics has generated ($9.71) earnings per share over the last year. Sarepta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRPT)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sarepta Therapeutics stock.

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS (NYSE:BXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXG)

Bluegreen Vacations last released its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bluegreen Vacations has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.4. Bluegreen Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEGREEN VACATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bluegreen Vacations in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bluegreen Vacations stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BXG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ANTARES PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Antares Pharma has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.7. Antares Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTARES PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antares Pharma in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Antares Pharma stock.

SUNOPTA (NASDAQ:STKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. SunOpta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNOPTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STKL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SunOpta in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SunOpta stock.

