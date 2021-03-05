Earnings results for OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OFS Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.28%. The high price target for OFS is $6.00 and the low price target for OFS is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

OFS Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, OFS Capital has a forecasted downside of 25.3% from its current price of $8.03. OFS Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OFS Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OFS Capital is 50.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, OFS Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 90.00% in the coming year. This indicates that OFS Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

In the past three months, OFS Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of OFS Capital is held by insiders. Only 11.58% of the stock of OFS Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS



Earnings for OFS Capital are expected to decrease by -11.11% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of OFS Capital is -14.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OFS Capital is -14.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OFS Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here