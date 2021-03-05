Earnings results for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 185.49%. The high price target for ONCY is $15.00 and the low price target for ONCY is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Oncolytics Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

In the past three months, Oncolytics Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.10% of the stock of Oncolytics Biotech is held by insiders. Only 1.90% of the stock of Oncolytics Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY



Earnings for Oncolytics Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Oncolytics Biotech is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oncolytics Biotech is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

