Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Patriot National Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Patriot National Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Patriot National Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.73% of the stock of Patriot National Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.43% of the stock of Patriot National Bancorp is held by institutions.

Patriot National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

