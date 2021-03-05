Earnings results for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Dividend Strength: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. PDL Community Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

In the past three months, PDL Community Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,022.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 21.32% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB



The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is -36.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is -36.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDL Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

