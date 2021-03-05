Earnings results for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Portman Ridge Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.38%. The high price target for PTMN is $2.00 and the low price target for PTMN is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.59%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Portman Ridge Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Portman Ridge Finance is 300.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Portman Ridge Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Portman Ridge Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

In the past three months, Portman Ridge Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.73% of the stock of Portman Ridge Finance is held by insiders. Only 12.78% of the stock of Portman Ridge Finance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN



Earnings for Portman Ridge Finance are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Portman Ridge Finance is -7.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Portman Ridge Finance is -7.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Portman Ridge Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

