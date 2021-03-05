AMICUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year. Amicus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMICUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOLD)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amicus Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Amicus Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FOLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Acer Therapeutics has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year. Acer Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACER)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acer Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Acer Therapeutics stock.

SIERRA ONCOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SRRA)

IS SIERRA ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRRA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Oncology in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sierra Oncology stock.

BLUELINX (NYSE:BXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. BlueLinx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUELINX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlueLinx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlueLinx stock.

