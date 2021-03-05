CLEARWAY ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CWEN)

IS CLEARWAY ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWEN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearway Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Clearway Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CWEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Clearway Energy or view top-rated stocks.

SEASPINE (NASDAQ:SPNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine last released its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. SeaSpine has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. SeaSpine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEASPINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPNE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SeaSpine in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SeaSpine stock.

View analyst ratings for SeaSpine or view top-rated stocks.

THERAPEUTICSMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TherapeuticsMD has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. TherapeuticsMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERAPEUTICSMD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXMD)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TherapeuticsMD in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TherapeuticsMD stock.

View analyst ratings for TherapeuticsMD or view top-rated stocks.

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:CMTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $3.26. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. Comtech Telecommunications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMTL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comtech Telecommunications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Comtech Telecommunications stock.

View analyst ratings for Comtech Telecommunications or view top-rated stocks.