MERCADOLIBRE (NASDAQ:MELI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre last posted its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.41. The company earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Its revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MercadoLibre has generated ($1.68) earnings per share over the last year. MercadoLibre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCADOLIBRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MELI)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MercadoLibre in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MercadoLibre stock.

ONTRAK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OTRK)

IS ONTRAK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTRK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ontrak in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ontrak stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OTRK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $196 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Its revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dine Brands Global has generated $6.95 earnings per share over the last year. Dine Brands Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DINE BRANDS GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DIN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dine Brands Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dine Brands Global stock.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES (NYSE:DY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.3. Dycom Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYCOM INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DY)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dycom Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dycom Industries stock.

