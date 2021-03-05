NOVANTA (NASDAQ:NOVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.1. Novanta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVANTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NOVT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novanta in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Novanta stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NOVT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Novanta or view top-rated stocks.

ALUSSA ENERGY ACQUISITION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ALUS)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALUSSA ENERGY ACQUISITION? (NYSE:ALUS)

Wall Street analysts have given Alussa Energy Acquisition a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Alussa Energy Acquisition wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

NEURONETICS (NASDAQ:STIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year. Neuronetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEURONETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STIM)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neuronetics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neuronetics stock.

View analyst ratings for Neuronetics or view top-rated stocks.

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:BBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services last released its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Barrett Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBSI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barrett Business Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Barrett Business Services stock.

View analyst ratings for Barrett Business Services or view top-rated stocks.