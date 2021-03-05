Earnings results for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.60%. The high price target for SAMG is $18.50 and the low price target for SAMG is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.75, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $14.49. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 54.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silvercrest Asset Management Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.51% next year. This indicates that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

In the past three months, Silvercrest Asset Management Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.11% of the stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is held by insiders. 43.17% of the stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)



Earnings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group are expected to grow by 17.91% in the coming year, from $1.34 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 12.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 12.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.10. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

