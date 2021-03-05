Earnings results for Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Dividend Strength: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity does not currently pay a dividend. Star Equity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

In the past three months, Star Equity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.49% of the stock of Star Equity is held by insiders. Only 10.14% of the stock of Star Equity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR



The P/E ratio of Star Equity is -0.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Star Equity has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

