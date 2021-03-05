Earnings results for Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Superior Industries International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.77%. The high price target for SUP is $7.00 and the low price target for SUP is $1.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International does not currently pay a dividend. Superior Industries International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

In the past three months, Superior Industries International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Superior Industries International is held by insiders. 37.47% of the stock of Superior Industries International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP



The P/E ratio of Superior Industries International is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Superior Industries International is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Superior Industries International has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

