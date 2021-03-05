Earnings results for The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Eastern Company (The) is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Analyst Opinion on The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Eastern in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for The Eastern.

Dividend Strength: The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Eastern has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

In the past three months, The Eastern insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.29% of the stock of The Eastern is held by insiders. 64.96% of the stock of The Eastern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML



The P/E ratio of The Eastern is 18.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of The Eastern is 18.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 45.13. The Eastern has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

