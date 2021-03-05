ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE (NASDAQ:AY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.63. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AY)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock.

View analyst ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure or view top-rated stocks.

GAIA (NASDAQ:GAIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Gaia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GAIA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gaia in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gaia stock.

View analyst ratings for Gaia or view top-rated stocks.

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INFI)

IS INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INFI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock.

View analyst ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals or view top-rated stocks.

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC (NYSE:TPVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPVG)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock.

View analyst ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC or view top-rated stocks.