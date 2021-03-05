THE MIDDLEBY (NASDAQ:MIDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The business earned $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Middleby has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. The Middleby has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MIDDLEBY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MIDD)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Middleby in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Middleby stock.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS (NYSE:CAPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. CrossAmerica Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAPL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CrossAmerica Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CrossAmerica Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INTERFACE (NASDAQ:TILE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business earned $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year. Interface has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERFACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TILE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Interface in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Interface stock.

CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS (NYSE:CNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands last posted its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. Cornerstone Building Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cornerstone Building Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

