Earnings results for United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Analyst Opinion on United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Dividend Strength: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

In the past three months, United Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.15% of the stock of United Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 22.54% of the stock of United Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH



The P/E ratio of United Bancshares is 4.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of United Bancshares is 4.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. United Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

