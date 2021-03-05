CHEMOCENTRYX (NASDAQ:CCXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx last released its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. ChemoCentryx has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. ChemoCentryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMOCENTRYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCXI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ChemoCentryx in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ChemoCentryx stock.

View analyst ratings for ChemoCentryx or view top-rated stocks.

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS (NYSE:BVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations last posted its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year. Bluegreen Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BLUEGREEN VACATIONS? (NYSE:BVH)

Wall Street analysts have given Bluegreen Vacations a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Bluegreen Vacations wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

MAYVILLE ENGINEERING (NYSE:MEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year. Mayville Engineering has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAYVILLE ENGINEERING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MEC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mayville Engineering in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mayville Engineering stock.

View analyst ratings for Mayville Engineering or view top-rated stocks.

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL (NASDAQ:ITRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Ituran Location and Control has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ituran Location and Control in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ituran Location and Control stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ITRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Ituran Location and Control or view top-rated stocks.