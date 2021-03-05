DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENTSPLY SIRONA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XRAY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XRAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HANGER (NYSE:HNGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger last posted its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The firm earned $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Hanger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ORTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Orchard Therapeutics has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year. Orchard Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchard Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Orchard Therapeutics stock.

YEXT (NYSE:YEXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company earned $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Yext has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year. Yext has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YEXT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YEXT)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yext in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yext stock.

