APPFOLIO (NASDAQ:APPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. AppFolio has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. AppFolio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPFOLIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPF)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AppFolio in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” AppFolio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APPF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FRP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRPH)

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES (NYSE:HOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $683.36 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Hovnanian Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IMMATICS (NASDAQ:IMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $2.56. The business earned $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Immatics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS IMMATICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immatics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Immatics stock.

