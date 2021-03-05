NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. NanoString Technologies has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year. NanoString Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NSTG)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NanoString Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NanoString Technologies stock.

View analyst ratings for NanoString Technologies or view top-rated stocks.

LIQUID MEDIA GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:YVR)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIQUID MEDIA GROUP? (NASDAQ:YVR)

Wall Street analysts have given Liquid Media Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Liquid Media Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY (NYSE:ACR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACR)

ACRES Commercial Realty last posted its earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. ACRES Commercial Realty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY? (NYSE:ACR)

Wall Street analysts have given ACRES Commercial Realty a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but ACRES Commercial Realty wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

NORTHWEST PIPE (NASDAQ:NWPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe last posted its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Northwest Pipe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWEST PIPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWPX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northwest Pipe in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Northwest Pipe stock.

View analyst ratings for Northwest Pipe or view top-rated stocks.