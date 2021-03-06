HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HLIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business earned $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.8. Helios Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HLIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helios Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Helios Technologies stock.

KOHL’S (NYSE:KSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year. Kohl’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOHL’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KSS)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kohl’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kohl’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KSS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FSD PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HUGE)

IS FSD PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUGE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FSD Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FSD Pharma stock.

POINTS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:PCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year. Points International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POINTS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCOM)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Points International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Points International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PCOM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

