TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TVTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.94. Travere Therapeutics has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year. Travere Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TVTX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travere Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Travere Therapeutics stock.

AMBARELLA (NASDAQ:AMBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella last issued its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year. Ambarella has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMBARELLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMBA)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ambarella in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ambarella stock.

BROWN-FORMAN (NYSE:BF.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brown-Forman has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Brown-Forman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROWN-FORMAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BF.B)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brown-Forman in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brown-Forman stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BF.B, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OPTINOSE (NASDAQ:OPTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose last announced its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year. OptiNose has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPTINOSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OptiNose in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” OptiNose stock.

