KRYSTAL BIOTECH (NASDAQ:KRYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. Krystal Biotech has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Krystal Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRYSTAL BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRYS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Krystal Biotech in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Krystal Biotech stock.

FUBOTV (NYSE:FUBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.76. The company earned $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. fuboTV has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year. fuboTV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUBOTV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FUBO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for fuboTV in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” fuboTV stock.

OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta last released its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company earned $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. Okta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OKTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OKTA)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Okta in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Okta stock.

