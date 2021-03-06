ASTEC INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:ASTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Its revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Astec Industries has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.8. Astec Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASTEC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASTE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Astec Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Astec Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASTE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KONTOOR BRANDS (NYSE:KTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company earned $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Its revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6. Kontoor Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KONTOOR BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KTB)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kontoor Brands in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kontoor Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KTB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE (NYSE:SQM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile last issued its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.4.

IS SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SQM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SQM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

