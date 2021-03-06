INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:INO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INO)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TG THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. TG Therapeutics has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. TG Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TG THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TGTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TG Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TG Therapeutics stock.

CHF SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:CHFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions last released its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions has generated ($279.28) earnings per share over the last year. CHF Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHF SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHFS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CHF Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CHF Solutions stock.

CULP (NYSE:CULP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CULP)

Culp last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Culp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CULP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CULP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Culp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Culp stock.

