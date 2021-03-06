STRATASYS (NASDAQ:SSYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company earned $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Its revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Stratasys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRATASYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSYS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stratasys in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stratasys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SSYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Stratasys or view top-rated stocks.

NANO-X IMAGING (NASDAQ:NNOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging last announced its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nano-X Imaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nano-X Imaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NANO-X IMAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NNOX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nano-X Imaging in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nano-X Imaging stock.

View analyst ratings for Nano-X Imaging or view top-rated stocks.

THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP (NASDAQ:DSGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Descartes Systems Group has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.4. The Descartes Systems Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSGX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Descartes Systems Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Descartes Systems Group stock.

View analyst ratings for The Descartes Systems Group or view top-rated stocks.

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines last issued its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year.

IS AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock.

View analyst ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines or view top-rated stocks.