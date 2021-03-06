RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RYTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.86) earnings per share over the last year. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RYTM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock.

B&G FOODS (NYSE:BGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company earned $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. B&G Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS B&G FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BGS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for B&G Foods in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” B&G Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VROOM (NASDAQ:VRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm earned $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vroom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vroom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VROOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRM)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vroom in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vroom stock.

SILVERBOW RESOURCES (NYSE:SBOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources last posted its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year. SilverBow Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILVERBOW RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SBOW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SilverBow Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SilverBow Resources stock.

