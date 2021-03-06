FS KKR CAPITAL (NYSE:FSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year. FS KKR Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FS KKR CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSK)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS KKR Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FS KKR Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (NYSE:HPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise last issued its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPE)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORAGENICS (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Oragenics has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Oragenics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORAGENICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oragenics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Oragenics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DAKTRONICS (NASDAQ:DAKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics last posted its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter. Daktronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Daktronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

