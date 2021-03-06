UNITI GROUP (NASDAQ:UNIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. Uniti Group has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. Uniti Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITI GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UNIT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Uniti Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Uniti Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UNIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Uniti Group or view top-rated stocks.

VEEVA SYSTEMS (NYSE:VEEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.7. Veeva Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEEVA SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VEEV)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veeva Systems in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veeva Systems stock.

View analyst ratings for Veeva Systems or view top-rated stocks.

U.S. WELL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:USWS)

IS U.S. WELL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:USWS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Well Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Well Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USWS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for U.S. Well Services or view top-rated stocks.

HERITAGE INSURANCE (NYSE:HRTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance last released its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Heritage Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HRTG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage Insurance in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage Insurance stock.

View analyst ratings for Heritage Insurance or view top-rated stocks.