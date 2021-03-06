ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ADVM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Adverum Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADVM)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adverum Biotechnologies stock.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH (NYSE:ANF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch last issued its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABERCROMBIE & FITCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ANF)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Abercrombie & Fitch stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NATIONAL VISION (NASDAQ:EYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision last released its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The business earned $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.8. National Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL VISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Vision in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” National Vision stock.

