GENTHERM (NASDAQ:THRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm last posted its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The company earned $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.1. Gentherm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENTHERM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:THRM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gentherm in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Gentherm stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in THRM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Gentherm or view top-rated stocks.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems last announced its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bentley Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENTLEY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bentley Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bentley Systems stock.

View analyst ratings for Bentley Systems or view top-rated stocks.

FEDNAT (NASDAQ:FNHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat last released its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. FedNat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDNAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNHC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FedNat in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FedNat stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FNHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for FedNat or view top-rated stocks.

EVOGENE (NASDAQ:EVGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Evogene has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Evogene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOGENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVGN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evogene in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evogene stock.

View analyst ratings for Evogene or view top-rated stocks.