HNI (NYSE:HNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HNI)

HNI last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business earned $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. Its revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. HNI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. HNI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HNI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HNI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HNI in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” HNI stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOX)

BOX last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. BOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BOX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BOX stock.

SPLUNK (NASDAQ:SPLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk last announced its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business earned $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Splunk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPLUNK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPLK)

38 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Splunk in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Splunk stock.

