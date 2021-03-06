SILK ROAD MEDICAL (NASDAQ:SILK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm earned $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silk Road Medical has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year. Silk Road Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILK ROAD MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SILK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silk Road Medical in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Silk Road Medical stock.

AMYRIS (NASDAQ:AMRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Amyris has generated ($2.72) earnings per share over the last year. Amyris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMYRIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amyris in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amyris stock.

IS STELLANTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STLA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stellantis in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stellantis stock.

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:SBBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma last released its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Strongbridge Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBBP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Strongbridge Biopharma stock.

